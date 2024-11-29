The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure in Downtown Roanoke

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The Elf on the Shelf® is a Christmas tradition beloved by many. These magical Scout Elves® help Santa manage his nice list by taking note of a family’s Christmas adventures and reporting back to Santa at the North Pole each night. By morning, the Scout Elf® returns to its family and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to find them.

For the fifth time, Santa’s Scout Elves will land in Downtown Roanoke! Come on a fun scavenger hunt and find the 16 Scout Elves hiding in downtown stores. Find them all and be entered for a chance to win $1,000!

Pick up a Passport at any of the participating Scout Elf® locations. Get a stamp from the business when you find a Scout Elf. Once your passport has all of its stamps (meaning you’ve found all the Scout Elves), return it in the drop box located in the official elf adoption center - Mast General Store (401 S Jefferson Street) by 6pm on 1/6/25 and you’ll be entered to win $1,000. The winner will be notified on January 7th. *Scroll down for full contest rules.

Share your elf adventures with #RoanokeElves!

Pick up a Passport at any Scout Elf location and start your adventure.