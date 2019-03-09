The Embers
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
"Rockin' In The Spring"
The best Beach Music band in the land, The Embers will have you shaggin' the night away.
Members: Bobby Tomlinson - Band Leader/Founder/Drums Craig Woolard-Lead Vocals/ Saxophone, Tenor, Bari, Alto, Soprano-Flute Andy Swindell-Keyboards/lead Vocals Stephen Pachuta - Trumpet/Flugel Horn/Vocals/Organ/Percussion Jeff Grimes - Guitar/Sax/Vocal Hugh "Tuff" Blanton - Bass Guitar/Vocals/Webmaster Bobby Nantz-Trumpet/Trombone/Lead Vocals
Info
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map