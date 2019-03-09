"Rockin' In The Spring"

The best Beach Music band in the land, The Embers will have you shaggin' the night away.

Members: Bobby Tomlinson - Band Leader/Founder/Drums Craig Woolard-Lead Vocals/ Saxophone, Tenor, Bari, Alto, Soprano-Flute Andy Swindell-Keyboards/lead Vocals Stephen Pachuta - Trumpet/Flugel Horn/Vocals/Organ/Percussion Jeff Grimes - Guitar/Sax/Vocal Hugh "Tuff" Blanton - Bass Guitar/Vocals/Webmaster Bobby Nantz-Trumpet/Trombone/Lead Vocals