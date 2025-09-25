THE FAB FOUR: Tribute to the Beatles' "HELP!" and the Hits

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. The 2025 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles’ second film, HELP!, with performances from the movie soundtrack, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits of every era.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Help!,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude,” the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Click here to view seating chart and purchase tickets and parking passes.