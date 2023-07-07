THE FLOOR IS GONE FEST

Flying Panther Skate Shop 2442 Centre Ave NW Centre Ave NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24017

THE HARDCORE PUNK CELEBRATION OF THE SUMMER IN MAGIC CITY VIRGINIA. DO NOT MISS IT!!!!

The Floor Is Gone 2023

  • YDI
  • Killing Pace
  • Lethal Means
  • Bato
  • Reckoning Force
  • Spore
  • The Hell
  • Woodstock99
  • Yambag
  • Phantom
  • B.o.r.n.
  • Prime Suspect
  • Private Hell
  • Self Inflict
  • Consec
  • Flea Collar
  • Circuit
  • Dimension Six
  • Dread State
  • Flower City
  • Science Man
  • Mutant Strain
  • SULTRY
  • Ex Parents
  • Collective Action

Tickets:

Weekend Pass: $40

Friday (7/7/23): $25

Saturday (7/8/2023): $30

Info

