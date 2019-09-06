THE FLOORBOARDS w. The Concerns
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Floorboards are an American roots rock ensemble hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The band marries rock & roll and country roots with the sights and sounds of southern mountain towns. Jake and Rob shake the leaves from the trees. Chris coaxes stringed cries from the hills and hollers. Matt writes and sings the story.
ABOUT THE CONCERNS:
Jazz rock country gaze adult contemporary fusion.
"We are The Concerns. We're a band. Big deal."
Daniel Cundiff - Guitar/Vocals
Sam Lunsford - Percussion
John Thompson - Guitar
Taylor Lineberry - Bass
Members of Eternal Summers, The Young Sinclairs, The Sad Cobras, SUNKING!, Rootstone Jug Band and many other Magic Twig bands as well as Cheap Seats, Woolens, and Omegawolf.