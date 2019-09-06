THE FLOORBOARDS w. The Concerns

The Floorboards are an American roots rock ensemble hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The band marries rock & roll and country roots with the sights and sounds of southern mountain towns. Jake and Rob shake the leaves from the trees. Chris coaxes stringed cries from the hills and hollers. Matt writes and sings the story.

ABOUT THE CONCERNS:

Jazz rock country gaze adult contemporary fusion.

"We are The Concerns. We're a band. Big deal."

Daniel Cundiff - Guitar/Vocals

Sam Lunsford - Percussion

John Thompson - Guitar

Taylor Lineberry - Bass

Members of Eternal Summers, The Young Sinclairs, The Sad Cobras, SUNKING!, Rootstone Jug Band and many other Magic Twig bands as well as Cheap Seats, Woolens, and Omegawolf.