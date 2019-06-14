The Floorboards are an American roots rock ensemble hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The band marries rock & roll and country roots with the sights and sounds of southern mountain towns. Jake and Rob shake the leaves from the trees. Chris coaxes stringed cries from the hills and hollers. Matt writes and sings the story.

Since forming in Roanoke, Virginia in 2012, The Floorboards have toured extensively throughout the East Coast, sharing stages with Dwight Yoakam, Trampled by Turtles, Darryl Scott, Tim O’Brien, Yarn, Los Colognes, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Will Overman, and many more.