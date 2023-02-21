× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $15

The Foreign Landers are a Transatlantic folk duo. Mandolinist David Benedict grew up in South Carolina while Tabitha Agnew Benedict started playing 5-string banjo at a young age in her homeland of Northern Ireland. They spent their early years playing the same music, gazing at the same stars, yet still so far away from each other. But today Tabitha and David are carving their own path in the acoustic music world together, drawing on their unique international heritage to create something new.