The Franklin County Scarecrow Trail
Downtown Rocky Mount Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Walk through Downtown Rocky Mount and see all the unique scarecrows as part of the town’s special Scarecrow Trail, which will be on display through November 7. It’s a family-friendly experience with fun, humorous scarecrow designs that are created by local businesses and organizations who participate in the contest.
Walking the streets of Rocky Mount will be sure to put you in the fall spirit!
