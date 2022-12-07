The Great Gingerbread House Contest
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Come to downtown Floyd this December and check out gingerbread house creations made by members of the community. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Creative, Popular, Judges’ Choice, Business, and Youth. Prizes are donated by local businesses. Community judging for the “Popular” category begins Dec. 8 and ends Dec. 20. Winners announced Dec. 22.
Info
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Art & Exhibitions