"The Grown-Ups"
Roanoke College 221 College Lane , Salem, Virginia 24153
Saturday, January 25 at 4:00pm outside on the Sutton Terrace
Directed by Danielle Barre
A group of summer camp counselors worry about preparing the campers for the realities of the world when they are barely adults themselves. In doing so, they have to make hard choices that force them to reconsider what they want the future to be.
No tickets are necessary for this free event.
