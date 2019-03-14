Sometimes inspiration strikes from the immersion of living in a far away place. Sometimes, inspiration stems from a place that everyone can relate to, but maybe no one’s actually been. This is the music of The Hip Abduction, the vibrant St. Petersburg, FL-based collective that formed over a mutual appreciation for West African and early Jamaican reggae/dub music.

The Hip Abduction began through informal jam sessions and quickly coalesced into a sound that attracted national attention. For Gold Under the Glow, the band’s 2016 third full album release, THA engage an indie pop acumen alongside a highly emotive and roots driven sound.

The Hip Abduction featuring David New (lead vocals, guitar), Chris Powers (bass), Dave Johnson (baritone and tenor sax), Sean Fote (keyboards), Matt Poynter (drums, vocals) and John Holt III (kamale ngoni, guitar, vocals) have shared stages with the likes of Grace Potter, Ziggy Marley, Umphrey’s McGee, Matisyahu, Thievery Corporation, 311, Moon Taxi and more. Watch out for more festival plays in 2017 including Jam Cruise, Sweetwater 420 Fest, Summercamp, Electric Forest, FloydFest, Deep Roots Mountain Revival, Peach Fest and more as well as coast to coast dates.