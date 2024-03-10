× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish of The Honey Dewdrops began touring in 2009 and have called the city of Baltimore home since 2014. With several albums and fourteen years of playing shows on the road, they continue to expand their experimental folk sound of electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin and clawhammer banjo with tight vocal harmonies, while maintaining a commitment to deepening their understanding of the world through the lens of songwriting and music. No Depression says of the new album, Light Behind Light, "The Honey Dewdrops have a way of filling their songs with humanity, using their beautiful playing and harmonies to emphasize what connects us all.”

Sunday, March 10th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show