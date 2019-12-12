Tis the season! The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular, will play the Salem Civic Center on December 12th for One Show Only during this holiday season.

“The audience response from our record-breaking Broadway run for Magic of the Holidays was incredible,” says producer Simon Painter. “Our cast is performing incredible illusionists every night which is a perfect setting for families to experience and celebrate the holiday together.”

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London’s West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year’s family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who’ve captivated audiences worldwide.