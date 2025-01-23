× Expand The Grandin Theatre

Thu 1/23

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime | Opening Act - Corey Hunley and the Millionaires

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $20 + tax - Advance, $25 + tax - Day of Show

An electrifying alt-country band with musical styles that are as diverse as the Appalachian landscape they call home. Runner-ups for the coveted "On-The-Rise" award at FloydFest 22, The Jared Stout Band has quickly solidified their presence in the national music scene. The band's dynamic sound seamlessly weaves Appalachian rhythms with Blues and Rock undertones, creating a tapestry of emotion and energy that resonates with audiences of all ages and musical tastes.

Jared Stout's songwriting is soulful and relatable, with an authenticity that draws listeners in and guides them through a journey of life's ups and downs. From the moment the Jared Stout Band steps onto the stage, this remarkably talented, emotionally charged set of musicians commands attention with a unique sound and an unparalleled, captivating intensity that leaves a lasting impression and forever fuses the shared experience into our hearts.