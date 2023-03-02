× Expand The Grandin Theatre

"HEAVY FROM THE SKY" - New Album Release Show

2022 Floyd Fest - On the Rise Runner Up

From a cross country busking tour to opening for people like Blues Traveler, Phil Vassar, 38 Special, Cassadee Pope, and Eric Paslay, The Jared Stout Band has made leaps and bounds in just a short time. "The Jared Stout Band is an exciting band making big waves in music. They have a confidently entertaining stage presence and original music running on a versatile sound of Americana blended with Blues, Country, Soul and Rock." - The Renegade

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location | Main Theatre

Runtime | Two 60 minute sets, with a 15-20 minute intermission

General Admission: $19 + tax, $22 + tax - Day of Show

Show Type: This is a stand-up show for those who wish to dance stage-side. Seating is available throughout the Theatre for those who wish to sit.