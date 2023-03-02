The Jared Stout Band
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
The Grandin Theatre
"HEAVY FROM THE SKY" - New Album Release Show
2022 Floyd Fest - On the Rise Runner Up
From a cross country busking tour to opening for people like Blues Traveler, Phil Vassar, 38 Special, Cassadee Pope, and Eric Paslay, The Jared Stout Band has made leaps and bounds in just a short time. "The Jared Stout Band is an exciting band making big waves in music. They have a confidently entertaining stage presence and original music running on a versatile sound of Americana blended with Blues, Country, Soul and Rock." - The Renegade
6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime
Location | Main Theatre
Runtime | Two 60 minute sets, with a 15-20 minute intermission
General Admission: $19 + tax, $22 + tax - Day of Show
Show Type: This is a stand-up show for those who wish to dance stage-side. Seating is available throughout the Theatre for those who wish to sit.