Introducing The Jared Stout Band, an electrifying alt-country sensation hailing from the heart of Southwestern Virginia. With a musical style that’s as diverse as the Appalachian landscape they call home, this band is redefining the boundaries of country and rock.

Runner-ups for the coveted “On-The-Rise” award at FloydFest 22, The Jared Stout Band has quickly solidified their presence in the music scene. Their dynamic sound seamlessly weaves Appalachian rhythms with bluesy undertones, creating a tapestry of emotion and energy that resonates with audiences far and wide.

