The Jeff Little Trio Live

Join us Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm for a live show with The Jeff Little Trio. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of show. Jeff and his trio stay busy traveling the country performing concerts with an energy and dedication to their music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, and many festivals, performing arts centers, and music venues throughout the US.