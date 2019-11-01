THE JUDY CHOPS

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Genre-bending, crowd pleasing The Judy Chops play The Sanctuary stage and genre-bending, crowd pleasing Out of Body Burlesque provide the Go-Go during the show.

For the past decade The Judy Chops have been wowing audiences with their deft musicianship and high-energy live shows.  This seven piece band comprised of family and friends has evolved from a Shenandoah Valley favorite into one of the hottest acts in the Virginia music scene.  Their unique take on Americana is a fusion of modern and vintage musical styles, blending elements of swing, blues, rock, and soul for a sonic experience Huffington Post calls 'genre-defying!'

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
540.795.5618
