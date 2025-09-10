× Expand Courtesy The Grandin Theatre

Come to the Grandin Theatre on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, for an evening of laughter at the K92 Laugh Lounge!

Jeremy Alder - Homeschooled in the heart of Texas by fundamentalist missionary parents with a penchant for conspiracy theories, Jeremy’s childhood was anything but conventional. Steeped in a world of alternative facts and fervent beliefs, he learned early on to find the humor in life’s absurdities. Now married with children of his own, Jeremy delves in the trials and tribulations of growing up in this unique situation – all done with a healthy dose of skepticism, dry wit, and occasional silliness.

He has headlined clubs and colleges around the country and performed at the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, the Big Sky Comedy Fest, and The Best of Cleveland Comedy. His recent Dry Bar comedy set “Purity Pants” is a fan favorite on the YouTube channel.

Mark Brady - Mark comes from a background of dry finance, but you wouldn’t know that from his engaging comedy act. He has charismatic energy with a unique sense of humor and a one-of-a-kind comedy style that brings the whole room together with stories that you just can't make up! His relatability and observations on everyday life and family will stay with you after the show.

Mark is a regular at comedy clubs nationwide, has been featured on the Late Late Show with James Corden and ESPN, and you can hear him on Sirius XM. In 2021 his debut comedy album "Incognito" reached #2 on the comedy charts.

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Welcome - 7:30 p.m. | Mark Brady - 7:45 p.m. | Intermission - 8:20 p.m. |

Jeremy Alder - 8:40 p.m. | Show ends - 9:15 p.m.

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: 105 minutes

Genre: Comedy

General Admission: $15 + tax | Click here to purchase tickets.

Age Restriction: Must be 14+ with adult accompaniment