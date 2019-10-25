An audience of over two billion watched The Kingdom Choir’s show-stopping performance of Stand By Me at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The London ensemble is bringing their infectious joy and inspiration across the Atlantic for a major North American tour.

The choir’s rendition of Stand By Me went straight to the top of the Billboard charts, and their first full-length album of the same name is now available worldwide. They have appeared on several U.K. and American television shows, including ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS This Morning.

Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances. An award-winning choir conductor and workshop leader, Gibson is a powerhouse of inspiration and energy. Known for the high quality of her work, she has been involved with vocal groups and choirs for over 25 years, conducting gospel workshops across the U.K. and Europe, as well as in Nigeria, Japan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and the United States.

Gibson has run workshops for aspiring gospel conductors in the U.K., Poland, Norway, and Italy. She currently works in schools across London, teaching singing and training future leaders. She recently founded her own community gospel choir, Gospel on the Rise, in the heart of Clapham Junction in London.