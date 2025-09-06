× Expand Courtesy Daleville Town Center

Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, The Kings return to Daleville Town Center! This group of talented local musicians has been entertaining crowds for decades! Get it on your calendar!

Tickets purchased at the gates. Admission is just $10 and benefits Botetourt non-profit organizations. Children 12 and under are free.

Food available for purchase from Mountain Grille, Copper Dog & The Rad Shack

We've got free kids' activities and a balloon twister/face painter/glitter tattoo artist on site from 6PM-8PM! The talent rotates her chosen activity at each event.

Please No: weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets |*additional details posted on signage at gates - venue rule subject to change

Thank you Bank of Botetourt, Michelob Ultra, Stateson Homes, Daleville Town Center Apartments, Roanoke Cement Virginia Mountain Mortgage, John Alderson Agency, Winter's Storage, Better Sofas, Roanoke Cement, Valley Business Front & The Fincastle Herald for your tremendous support!