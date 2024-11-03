The Kingston Trio is an American folk and pop music band that emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene in 1957. With their unique sound and rich tradition of American folk music, the Trio quickly rose to fame during the late 50s and early 60s, influencing the musical tastes of a generation. Their unprecedented record sales and worldwide fame cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in music history. Today, The Kingston Trio continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their timeless music and captivating performances.