Much like their sorrowful, purposeful melodies, the members of The Last Revel contain this thick thread of self, and of place, when it comes to the underlying trait in the sounds and scope of their intent, onstage and in the studio — survival mode.

“Honestly, I don’t know if we would’ve been able to do this career for as long as we have without persistence,” says guitarist Lee Henke. “By living in a challenging place, it’s definitely conditioned us to have a high tolerance for discomfort, a certain toughness to push ahead.”

That sentiment of tenacity and passion lies at the heart of The Last Revel’s latest album, Gone for Good. Produced by Trampled by Turtles lead singer Dave Simonett, the record is a multilayered ode to the life of an artist, life on the road, and what it means to be a human being in uncertain times.

“This is a step in our careers that feels like there’s no going back,” says banjoist Ryan Acker. “There’s a level of commitment now that, just a couple of years ago, we didn’t fathom we could take on. The boat is off the shore, and you can’t see land anymore — we’re in it now.”

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Americana/indie-folk outfit harkens to the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of what it means to pursue your dreams in real time. The foundation of which is conjured by a deep appreciation and genuine respect for the vast landscape and sometimes-harsh realities of what it means to emerge from the Midwest.

“We grew up in the Midwest and we’ve all kind of stayed in this region of the country,” Henke notes. “This place has imprinted itself on who we are, and that challenge of life here is part of who we are now.”

Alongside Henke and Acker is fiddler Vinnie Donatelle. When the ensemble finds themselves behind the microphone, it’s the culmination of their vocal talents that truly showcases the mission of The Last Revel — harmony.

“There’s no better feeling [when we’re singing together],” Acker says. “And it makes you understand something primal, these melodies and these harmonies. It’s internal and it’s really powerful to sing your heart out with the people you love and your best friends.”

The seeds for The Last Revel were initially planted when Acker and Henke met in college in Wisconsin and started jamming together. Following graduation, the duo eventually headed for Minnesota, crossed paths with Donatelle, and started putting together a musical project. By 2011, the group was formed in Minneapolis.

“The name comes from the idea of saying, ‘One last go, one last celebration,’” Henke recalls. “It’s treating every show like it could be the last one kind of makes it extra special each time. It’s become a mantra through all the hardships we’ve been through — it’s crazy we get to do this, so let’s act like it might be the last one.”

“It feels like a miracle,” Acker adds. “This is a career where, hell or high water, this is what I’m doing. This is something we feel genuine about creating and sharing with people — there’s no other option.”

Early on in the band’s tenure, The Last Revel was clocking in around 200 shows each year, and did so for several years. Burnout was real, with the act deciding to go on hiatus in 2019 to recalibrate and reenergize what it is within the group that remains steadfast.

“I tried to quit music. And then, the moment I accepted [I was done], I wrote five new songs the next day,” Henke shakes his head in awe. “There’s always been a real therapeutic element to writing music for me. And it goes beyond that now, where if I don’t write for [a while], I feel pent up — there’s something that needs to come out.”

A couple years went by, with Henke and Acker eventually circling back to one another. The musical chemistry and unbreakable camaraderie was still intact, with each thinking the same thing — let’s give music another shot. To note, Gone for Good is The Last Revel’s second album since reuniting in 2021.

“We spent so much time together in our twenties and thirties where, even as friends, let’s just get back together and see how it feels,” Acker says. “Let’s just record some music and release it.”

“The first step was all about just reconnecting — to hell with anyone else giving a damn about the music,” Donatelle adds. “The only important thing is playing some music together.”

When The Last Revel released Dovetail in 2023, the reunion album sparked wildfire, whether it was with longtime, loyal fans of the band or newcomers coming across the group by mere happenstance. Now back on the road on the stage, the bandmates were happily surprised by the unexpected response by sold-out gigs wherever they toured.

“It kind of took us off-guard,” Acker says of the fan response. “And it’s become this reciprocal, motivating thing now. People didn’t forget about us, and many more discovered our music over COVID than we had anticipated — the music we made is continuing to reach people.”

“That initial response was so powerful,” Donatelle adds. “But, on the other end of things, [the music] was never about any of us individually. It’s about the way that people connected to our music and just the way the music had a life of its own outside of us.”

Reflecting on Gone for Good, Acker feels a real, tangible, more so positive shift in what it is The Last Revel aims to do moving forward. It’s this collective realm of collaboration, all in hopes of connectivity not only between the bandmates, but also the audience itself night in and night out — from coast-to-coast and back around to Minnesota.

“And I think that shows up more on this record than ever,” Acker says. “We’ve finally clicked on what the band’s purpose is, the ethos behind all of this — we’re figuring out how to be ourselves and be happy through the music.”

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $45 | Regular Reserved - $35 | VIP Tables - $225

Click here to purchase tickets.