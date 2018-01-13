The Lea's High School Winter

The 4th annual Lea’s High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge introduces the "Mayor's Cup" this year which will be awarded to the winner of of the marquee match-up between Patrick Henry & William Fleming. This year’s Challenge includes the following line-up:

1:45PM - Glenvar High School (Salem) vs Giles High School (Pearisburg)

3:30PM - Northside High School vs Spotswood High School

5:15PM - Mountain Mission School (Grundy) vs Massanutten Military Academy

7:00PM - Patrick Henry High School vs William Fleming High School - For the MAYOR’S CUP!

The goal of the Winter Classic is not just to showcase top talent, but also to serve as a reminder of the great resources focused on strengthening members of the community that exist. Tickets will be general admission for $10 with a special student ticket at $5, and are on sale now at the Berglund Center Box office, HomeTownBankTix.com, or by calling 877-HTB-TIXNow. Each ticket is good for the entire Classic.