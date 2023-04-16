The Malpass Brothers

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $45 for general admission (*Reserved seating is sold out)

Christopher and Taylor Malpass promote the work and music of classic country artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of a rich American cultural heritage.

With sincerity, honesty and an utter ease on stage that belies their years, their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship layer infectiously into the deep respect they pay to legends who have paved the way. Add the funny, off-the-cuff quips between the two 20-something siblings, and the engaging concert becomes a magnetic time-traveling journey to when a calmer rhythm reigned supreme.