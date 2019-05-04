The MayFaire: A Gift & Garden Market

Brought to you by the people who offer our region’s popular Kriskindlmarkt, Clifton Forge School of the Arts is transforming its fabulous Mill, garden, and the banks of Smith Creek for The MayFaire, a celebration of Spring and the Arts, to give visitors an opportunity to purchase plants of all kinds (bedding, perennials, hanging, and unique), and quality, handmade gifts by 35+ talented artisans for the home, garden, gardener, and Mother’s Day.

All weekend we will have plants, garden wares and handmade gifts. Stay tuned for info on the delicious foods we have planned! Look for our Outstanding Raffle and Silent Auctions sure to please Mom. We may even have a visit from Mother Nature...

​See area artists painting and drawing in our garden and throughout the region and purchase their work at the ‘Wet Paint ’ Sale.

​$2 Cash Admission, children 12 and younger are free.