A fictional depiction of Dr. Martin Luther King's final hours.

Drama | February 1 – February 11

After delivering his historic ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop’ speech, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. retires to the Lorraine Motel, where he encounters Camae, a mysterious maid bearing surprising news. Amidst a raging storm, the play unveils the profound humanity of America’s revered civil rights leader. Katori Hall’s Olivier Award-winning drama reimagines Dr. King’s final night, earning praise from the Associated Press as ‘a thrilling, audacious flight of magical realism.’ Originally a fringe reading on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage in 2017, we’re excited to present this powerful production.