THE MUSIC CIRCLE Kid's Concert Series

Join us on May 5th from 2-4pm for an afternoon of music making and merriment! Kids and adults will join in the fun as Carla Nelson plays your family’s favorite tunes for our Music Circle’s Kid Concert Series. This is an interactive performance where parents and children will sing, dance, and play along with Carla and other families. This event is open to the public and is for children and adults of all ages. All the proceeds from this event will go to help fund music therapy programs at 5 Points Music Foundation.

The Music Circle Roanoke is a music and movement class for children that combines play, adult interaction, and hands-on learning. Offering an assortment of songs in various keys and meters, the class exposes both children and adults to the rich, diverse language of music and helps parents nurture their child’s natural zeal for music and music making.

Carla Nelson is an Early Childhood Music Specialist and former Director and Certified Teacher at Music Together® in Roanoke. Carla brought the Music Together® program to Roanoke in the fall of 2008 and has since led hundreds of children and their families in group music-making and learning. Carla works with the non-profit Girls Rock Roanoke, empowering girls ages 8-16 to build self-confidence and encourage teamwork through music, creativity, and collaboration. A long-time musician and performer, Carla continues to perform around the Roanoke Valley and spreads the joy of music through performance, teaching, and play.

Carla can be reached at 540-892-0839 or email RSOMusicCircle@gmail.com