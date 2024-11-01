× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

British Occupation! Get down with retro soul/jazz/funk jams of The New Mastersounds in the perfect setting to catch them live - The Sanctuary.

For over two decades, The New Mastersounds have maintained more than just a reputation of longevity. Instead, they’ve cultivated a rare balance of consistency, yet commitment to constantly evolving their sound. Forged out of the golden age of the modern funk and soul revival in 1999, the band has amassed a catalog of sixteen albums, embarked on countless world tours, and drawn in a broad audience through both their original material and collaborations with esteemed vocalists and remixers.

FOOD TRUCK: KEFI - Greek Food with Passion

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.