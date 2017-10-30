The Next America: The View from Congress

Free tickets are required and available at roanoke.edu/events or at the Colket Center Information Desk. Tickets will be available beginning Sept 15.

Kelly Ayotte was elected to the US Senate in 2010, where she was ranked as one of the most bipartisan senators working across party lines to find solutions in the Senate (2011-2017), Ayotte served on numerous subcommittees and chaired the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and the Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Operations. She became a recognized expert on foreign policy, military readiness, revitalizing the private sector to create jobs, tax reform and fighting the scourge of opiate addiction, among other issues. Since leaving the senate, Ayotte became advisor for Neil Gorsuch as he made the rounds of Senate offices during the successful consideration of him for the US Supreme Court. Prior to her senate service, she was deputy attorney general and chief of homicide prosecution for New Hampshire.