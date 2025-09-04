× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Ballet Theatre

The Students of Roanoke Ballet Theatre present The Nutcracker, Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, December 21, at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Jefferson Center.

Watch as a young Clara enjoys the magic of Christmas after receiving a cherished gift from her Uncle Drosselmeyer -- a Nutcracker. The Nutcracker Prince comes to life and wages a fierce battle with his toy soldiers against a Mouse King to protect Clara. Then, take a trip with Clara as she travels through the Land of Snow and of Sweets and is showered with gifts of tea, coffee, chocolate, and candies. The beautiful colors and costumes, the mesmerizing dancing and holiday music are all sure to make your season bright!

PURCHASE TICKETS

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.