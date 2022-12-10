"The Nutcracker" by Southwest VA Ballet

For 30 Decembers, the curtain has risen on Roanoke’s premier stage to the stirring strains of Tchaikovsky. For 30 Decembers, the bejeweled bodices and fanciful sets have set a magical mood for hundreds in the audience. For 30 Decembers, the region’s top dancers have commanded ovations for each of their performances.

Featuring a large cast of performers representing many area dance schools as well as adult community members who shine in roles from party parents to mischievous mice, Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is the largest and the longest running in the Roanoke region. It is also beloved by its community, receiving Platinum Awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and 2021 by The Roanoker magazine.

SVB’s Nutcracker features original choreography by artistic director Pedro Szalay, and performances by company members of Southwest Virginia Ballet, chorus members of Botetourt Music Academy as well as a special guest “artist” from Angels of Assisi.

A ticketed VIP Experience will be offered before each of the two public performances. Audience members can take the stage with ballerina Clara, take a mini dance class with artistic director Szalay, see the secrets of how Mother Ginger is SO TALL, with a brief tour backstage to see what happens just prior to our LIVE performance. To participate, select the VIP Experience from the Berglund Center’s box office or online. Cost is $12. Availability is limited.

The world’s best-known ballet, “The Nutcracker” is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. It’s the story of a celebration of yore, where dolls come to life, Christmas trees magically grow, mice and soldiers battle, sweets from exotic lands surprise and the Sugar Plum fairy delights with her leaps and turns and intricate footwork.