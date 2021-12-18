Join Roanoke Ballet Theatre's professional company and school in our annual production of the Nutcracker! This performance will take place at the Jefferson Center on December 18th at 2pm and 7pm.

Ticket prices listed below:

Gold $35

Gold Children's Price $17.50 (Under age 18)

Silver $31

Silver Children's Price $15.50 (Under age 18)

Bronze $27

Bronze Children's Price $13.50 (Under age 18)