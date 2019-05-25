In 1974 when Bob Marley went solo, on the brink of international stardom, he surprised the music community by choosing as his lead guitarist the American-born Al Anderson. it was Anderson's stunning lead work on such classic as No Woman, No cry, and Three O'Clock road Block that first alerted rock fans to the Wailers music.

Anderson's musical achievements with Bob Marley & The Wailers include platinum award winning albums 'Live at the Lyceum', 'Babylon by Bus' and ten times platinum album 'Legend.' The Original Wailers received their own Grammy Nomination in 2013 for their album 'Miracle' making it Andersons' second Grammy nomination.