The Paper Bag Plan Movie Premiere

The Grandin Theatre will host a one-night screening of The Paper Bag Plan on Tuesday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. This award-winning drama follows Oscar, a father facing cancer, as he teaches his disabled son Billy the skills to work as a grocery bagger and gain independence before time runs out. Directed by Anthony Lucero and starring Lance Kinsey, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Ravi Kapoor, the film has won top honors at the Heartland and Naples International Film Festivals. Attendees will also receive a guide to local disability resources. Tickets: grandintheatre.com/shows/paper-bag-plan.

Wed 10/8

6:00 pm - Doors Open | 7:00 pm - Screening

Location: Main Theatre

2025 | Runtime: 1:48 | Genre: Documentary | PG-13

General Admission

Facing cancer, Oscar trains his disabled son Billy in grocery bagging, hoping to secure him a job and independence before time runs out.

Oscar has dedicated his life to the well-being of his disabled son, Billy. But Oscar is not only a devoted father, he is also a high functioning alcoholic. The thought of “who will care for my son once I die” has now come face to face with him with his recent colon cancer diagnosis. After scrambling unsuccessfully to find some kind of job placement for Billy, he notices a help wanted sign at a nearby grocery store. With their remaining precious time together, Oscar forges ahead to teach his son the skills needed to work as a bagger in the hopes of landing Billy his first job and beginning a life of independence.

Director: Anthony Lucero

Writer: Anthony Lucero

Stars: Lance Kinsey, Diana Lee Inosanto, Ravi Kapoor