The Paper Blooms Project Opening Reception

The Paper Blooms Project SM is a collaborative based exhibition that will be composed of hand-made paper flowers to create a community garden. The flowers have been made by local and regional volunteers to unite and support the community through art. Groups and individuals have been invited to participate by creating single or multiple pieces for this purposeful and interactive display. The installation will cultivate an educational experience with a bold and colorful display of a wide range of plants labeled with their botanical names. Within the space, there will also be a memorial garden, where individuals can create a flower to commemorate and honor a loved one. Upon the conclusion of the show, flowers from The Paper Blooms Project SM will be made into bouquets and donated to areas of need within our locality. The Paper Blooms Project SM is an art installation created by our community, to be enjoyed as a public space, and returned to support the community.

Flower making workshops will continue to be offered every Wednesday from January 31 - March 28 from 1pm - 4pm.

For more information about The Paper Blooms Project programming and events please visit our Facebook page @Olinhallgalleries