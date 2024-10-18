The Power of Laughter: A Masterclass with Clayton Fletcher

× Expand Jefferson Center

Clayton Fletcher is very busy. His new special, Middle Child Syndrome, is available on all streaming platforms, and his book, ROI of LOL, recently debuted at number one on Amazon's business charts!

Clayton was voted 'Best of the Fest' at Stockholm Comedy Festival and can be heard daily on his own podcast, "Tournament Poker Edge," Sirius/XM's “Laugh USA," and Jamie Foxx's Foxxhole stations. Clayton can also be seen on “The Ivy League of Comedy Live from the Emelin Theatre" on Amazon Prime, Hulu's "Comedy Brew," AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live", Comcast's "Who's Laughing Now?" MSNBC's "Your Business," Fox's "Fox News Saturday Night," hosted by Kennedy, and ESPN's "World Series of Poker."

Drive sales by using the power of laughter to build rapport.

Take a fresh look at your business culture and leadership style

Improve presentation skills, storytelling, and morale

Develop an open and trusting workplace by improving charisma

Key skills of comedy writing and performing grow your business.

Know your audience and read the room

Bring your authentic self to any workplace challenge

Team building through shared experiences and big laughs!

Improve leadership skills through dynamic storytelling

Reduce turnover rates by creating a value-add for your teams

Applicable For All Teams Across All Industries!

SCHEDULE

10:00 Doors Open

10:30 Coffee and Tea

11:00 Morning Session

1:00 Lunch – Catered Lunch

1:30 Afternoon Session

3:00 Break

3:15 Afternoon Session

4:15 Meet and Greet - Photos and Testimonials

5:30 Happy Friday!

General Admission: $35

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.