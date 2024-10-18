× Expand Berglund Center

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular gameshow...from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 15 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

Tickets Options: $64, $57, $44 / Spin the Big Wheel Package (VIP1) - $214 / Super Fan Package (VIP2) - $164

Parking: $10

Event Time: 7:00 PM