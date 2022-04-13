The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show from Plinko™, to Cliffhangers™, to The Big Wheel™, and even the fabulous Showcase!

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than a decade and counting, "The Price is Right Live!™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

**The safety of our guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, The Price is Right Live! will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.**

No purchase necessary. Open to legal United States and Canada residents 18+ (residents of Puerto Rico & Quebec are ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, skill testing questions and free method of entry, visit or call the box. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right™/© FremantleMedia Netherlands 2021. All Rights Reserved.