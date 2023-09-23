The Price Sisters

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Twin sisters Leanna Price and Lauren Price Napier have fronted The Price Sisters since 2016. Together, The Price Sisters showcase a traditional yet fresh and innovative sound. The band includes Lauren on mandolin and vocals, Leanna on fiddle and vocals, Trevor Holder on banjo, Bobby Osborne Jr. on bass, and Conner Vlietstra on guitar and vocals.

