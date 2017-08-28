The Quantico Marine Corps Band 175th Anniversary Performance

Location: Morris M. Cregger Center Arena

Roanoke College has a history of welcoming the Marine Band to its anniversary celebrations and this year is no different. The Quantico Marine Corps Band will perform in honor of the College's 175th anniversary as a kick-off to the new academic year. The Quantico Marine Corps Band, established in 1918, is one of the oldest professional music ensembles in the Marine Corp. The National Capitol Region-MCB Quantico band includes a ceremonial and concert band directed by Chief Warrant Officer Robert Szabo.

The band performs classic to contemporary pieces for many recognized events, including 9/11 Memorials at Carnegie Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Super Bowl XLI pre-game show, and more. The band played for the 25th anniversary of Roanoke College and at its Commencement ceremony on June 13, 1878. Alumni, friends and family traveled by railroad for the Quatro-Centennial (25th) reunion.