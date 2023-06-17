The Quebe Sisters

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $32 general admission, $38 reserved seating

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of western swing, jazz-influenced swing, country, Texas-style fiddling, and western music.

