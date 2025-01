× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

The R.E.A.L. Funny and The Spot on Kirk presents Latin Comedy Night to highlight hilarious hispanic comedians in our region!

Dennis Vee

Eulalio Magana

Tony Rodriguez

Friday, April 11th, 2025

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$10 Advance | $15 Day of Show