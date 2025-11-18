The R.E.A.L. Funny Open Mic Comedy Show
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The R.E.A.L. Funny Open Mic Comedy Show -- Hosted by L.A. Preston
There will be a chance to get up on stage, and every open mic show will include featured comedians!
Doors & Sign Up @ 7:30 PM | Starts @ 8:00 PM
No cover charge - Tips & donations appreciated. Please RSVP if you plan to attend. If you would like to inquire about the open mic, please contact the host at LA@lapreston.com for more information.
Comedy