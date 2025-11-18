× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk R.E.A.L. FUNNY Brick Wall final (WEBSITE) 4 (Poster (Square)) - 1

The R.E.A.L. Funny Open Mic Comedy Show -- Hosted by L.A. Preston

There will be a chance to get up on stage, and every open mic show will include featured comedians!

Doors & Sign Up @ 7:30 PM | Starts @ 8:00 PM

No cover charge - Tips & donations appreciated. Please RSVP if you plan to attend. If you would like to inquire about the open mic, please contact the host at LA@lapreston.com for more information.