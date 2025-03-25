× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk R.E.A.L. FUNNY Brick Wall final (WEBSITE) 4 - 1

The R.E.A.L. Funny Open Mic Comedy Show

Hosted by L.A. Preston

The Spot on Kirk has a monthly open mic comedy show! There will be a chance to get up on stage and then the show will begin with featured comedians every month.

Every Last Tuesday

Doors @ 7:00 PM | Open Mic @ 7:30 PM | Starts @ 8:00 PM

No cover charge - Tips & donations appreciated

Please RSVP if you plan to attend. If you would like to inquire about the open mic, please contact the host at LA@lapreston.com for more information.