The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Drumstick Dash

5K (3.1 mile) Run/Family Walk

The Drumstick Dash is a 5k run and family walk that happens every Thanksgiving Morning. The DASH benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s dining services and provides for the meals that the Rescue Mission serves on an annual basis. We typically serve about 200,000+ meals a year to those in need. These meals go to adults and children alike, providing needed nutrition so that each of our guests can focus on the ultimate success, rising out of poverty. We are honored to welcome some of the best runners in the area (and some from beyond) to our race. The DASH is the most popular race in the area and attracts everyone in the family from the athletic types to the ones who just want to have a good time and take a stroll. When you participate in the DASH, you're not just making a statement, you're supporting a movement.

2023 Rescue Mission of Roanoke Drumstick DASH: Join us on Thanksgiving Morning for the best race in town (seriously, we were voted "Best Charity Race" by the Roanoker Magazine!)

This amazing route takes you by all the downtown landmarks, including Pinnacle Bank, Hotel Roanoke, Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge Visitors Center, Martin Luther King Plaza, Transportation Museum, Warehouse Row, the Railwalk, Taubman Museum, Market Building, Jefferson Street, Texas Tavern, the Municipal Building, Henrietta Lacks Plaza, and finishes in front of the Patrick Henry. With the assembly area and awards located adjacent to and in Elmwood Park, the Dash will have an amazing atmosphere and the area will be able to contain the thousands of runners and walkers that come to Move their Feet on Thanksgiving morning!

Link to Rungo map: https://routes.rungoapp.com/route/2sS6n19oZ1

This course is USATF Certified! The certificate number is VA22036RT. https://certifiedroadraces.com/certificate/?type=m&id=2215