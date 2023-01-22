× Expand Virginia Bride Magazine

The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show will be held Jan 22nd, 2023 in Roanoke, VA. This Roanoke wedding fair is held at Berglund Center and hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine.

This is South West Virginia’s largest bridal expo show by Virginia Bride Magazine!

The details:

Bring your friends and family and visit with the area’s leading wedding professionals on display to plan your perfect wedding!

Talk to knowledgeable vendors in person, learn about their services, see their work, save time and money by seeing everyone in one place in one afternoon.

Sample cakes, desserts and catering samples.

Many vendors will offer special show discounts to those who wish to book that vendor’s service.

Enjoy a designer fashion show presented by leading bridal stores including Ashley Grace Bridal, That’s My Dress Bridal.

Couples attending have the chance to win thousands of dollars in giveaways by the participating wedding vendors.

Virginia Bride T-shirt to the first 100 brides

Copies of Virginia Bride Magazine

Grand Prize- Honeymoon.

Meet celebrity Monte Durham from Say Yes to The Dress at this show!

Monte will be the emcee for the fashion show and doing a Q and A following the fashion show!

Meet and greet with Monte following the fashion show at 3:00 get your photo with Monte.