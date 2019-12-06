The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas

to Google Calendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00

Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Be a part of the memories for the Roanoke Valley's premiere holiday celebration, The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas! Celebrating its 37th anniversary, Dickens occurs on the first three Fridays in December. This free, family-friendly event happens annually in Downtown Roanoke and includes favorites like roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, street performers, Kids Zone and more! 

Info

Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
to Google Calendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas - 2019-12-06 17:30:00