The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Be a part of the memories for the Roanoke Valley's premiere holiday celebration, The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas! Celebrating its 37th anniversary, Dickens occurs on the first three Fridays in December. This free, family-friendly event happens annually in Downtown Roanoke and includes favorites like roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, street performers, Kids Zone and more!
Info
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map