The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Berglund Center
After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is set to electrify the USA once again. Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock & Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal.
Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries & MORE!